MaryAnn Wszolek (nee Wiedeman)

July 30, 1935 - Aug. 31, 2022

VALPARAISO, IN - MaryAnn Wszolek (nee Wiedeman), age 87, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

MaryAnn is survived by her daughter, Debra (Michael) O'Meara; step-children: Denise (William) Little, Michael (Jodie) Wszolek; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

MaryAnn was preceded in death by her husband, Frank A. Wszolek; parents: Fred and Theresa Wiedeman; and sister, Pauline (John) Fastero.

MaryAnn retired from School City of Gary where she worked as a cashier for over 30 years. She loved playing bingo at the American Legion #502, and enjoyed bowling. MaryAnn will be dearly missed.

A memorial service will take place on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at McCool Cemetery, 2700 McCool Rd, Portage, IN 46368, at 10:00 AM with Pastor Jamie Constant officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in MaryAnn's name to a charity of your choice.

