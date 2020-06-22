HEGEWISCH, IL - MaryAnna Polewski, (nee Werner), age 81, formerly of Hegewisch and South Chicago passed away on June 19, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Robert (Ret CFD). Loving mother of Deborah (Gary) Cambron, Colette Travis, Robert Polewski, Jr., Paula (late Phillip) Triantafillo and Stephen Polewski (CFD). Devoted grandmother of Eliott, Zachary, Samantha (Scott), Alexander, Robert III, Elaina, Emma, Stephanie and Stephen. Cherished great-grandmother of Zoe and Emery. Also survived by nieces, nephews. Preceded in death by her mother Carmella Brzeczkiewicz and her brother William Werner. Visitation Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at the Elmwood Funeral Chapel 11300 West 97th Lane (1 block west of U. S. 41 / Wicker Ave at 97th Lane) St. John, IN 46373. Private family interment to follow. 219-365-3474 www.elmwoodchapel.com