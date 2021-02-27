Maryanne M. Timmons

March 15, 1939 — Feb. 25, 2021

WANATAH, IN — Maryanne M. Timmons, 81, of Wanatah, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family Thursday, February 25, 2021. She was born March 15, 1939, in Chicago, IL, to Arthur and Eleanor (Daniel) Morgan. Maryanne was a homemaker and raised eight beautiful children. Her big bright light was for her 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Maryanne was the rock and glue for her family.

Maryanne is survived by her husband, Terry Timmons; seven children: Mike (Katie) Giehtbrock, Sherie Giehtbrock, Brenda (Dan) Hagadon, Penny (Kurt) Klipstein, Karin (Bill) Ecker, John (Bridget) Karvunis and Jill (Andy) Pataky; stepchildren, Shannie Timmons and Vince Timmons; 18 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and sister, Judi Spear. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Vickie Perez on January 20, 2021; and sisters, Donna Ahrens and Gloria Ward.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, from 11:00-12:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Road, Valparaiso, with a funeral service beginning at 12:00 PM. Entombment will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association.