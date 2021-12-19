Sept. 24, 1953 - Dec. 13, 2021

SIMPSONVILLE, SC - MaryBeth Sasko, 68, wife of Steven Dale Sasko, of Simpsonville, passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021. Born in Hammond, IN, she was a daughter of the late Maximiliam Karl Tarne and the late Dorothy (Berilla) Tarne.

In addition to her husband, MaryBeth is survived by a son Richard Sasko and his wife, Sara; two grandchildren: Grace and Steven Sasko; a brother, Bob Karl Tarne, and his wife, Twala; a sister, Judy Tarne; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, MaryBeth was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Barr; a brother, "Brother John" Tarne; and a nephew, Sean Tarne.