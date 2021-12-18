Marylan M. Hill (nee Thompson)

Marylan was born on August 9, 1937 in Lake Station, IN to the late Earl and Grethel (nee Hostetler) Thompson. She graduated from East Gary Edison High School, Class of 1955. Marylan met the love of her life, Earl "Don" Hill, at church in 1952. The couple married in 1956 and spent 64 wonderful years together until his passing in 2020.

Marylan was a 4th generation lifetime member of the Church of the Nazarene. She was very active in her church, including church choir member and Sunday School teacher. Marylan was a devoted and loving wife, mother of three awesome children, grandmother of eight grandchildren, and great-grandmother of twelve great-grandchildren. She was very proud of her family, especially her grandchildren. Marylan supported her family in everything that they did and was always by their side. She was a good cook with her Thanksgiving dressing as one of her family's favorites. Marylan will be deeply missed by all who knew her.