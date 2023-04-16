Jan. 16, 1930 - April 14, 2023

Marylee Pollaro, 93, passed away on April 14, 2023, at her home surrounded by family. She was born on January 16, 1930, in Valparaiso, to Lee and Margaret (Dick) Fleming.

On April 13, 1951, Marylee married the love of her life, Joseph Pollaro. She worked as a nurse at Midwest Steel before retiring in 1993. After retiring from Midwest Steel, she continued nursing at Home Health Services (VNA/HHS) and Pines Village Retirement Community until the age of 82.

She is survived by her husband, Joseph; children Ralph (Julie) Pollaro, JoAnn (David) Souders,and Nicholas Pollaro. She is also survived by her grandchildren Joseph Pollaro, Jim Pollaro, Donald Yokovich, Patrick Yokovich, Brian "B.J." Christy, Mandy Defelice, Maggie Snyder and Frances Pollaro. Marylee was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Michele Christy; son, Joseph Pollaro; and granddaughter, Stephanie Eaton.

A visitation will be from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME. A funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, with Fr. Mick Kopil officiating. Burial will be at Graceland Cemetery. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Dunes Hospice. To sign an online guestbook, www.bartholomewnewhard.com.