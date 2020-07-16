× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MaryLou (Johnston) Doyen

VALPARAISO, IN — MaryLou (Johnston) Doyen, 93, of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born January 1, 1927, in Hobart, the daughter of William Donald and Violet (Ellenberger) Johnston. MaryLou was a homemaker and a member of Central Christian Church in Valparaiso. On March 17, 1943, in Hobart, she married Joseph J. Doyen, who preceded her in death June 16, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her daughters, Cherie and Renee Doyen, her parents and a sister, Donna Stanley.

MaryLou is survived by her children Joseph (Annette) Doyen, of Valparaiso, John (preceded Gloria) Doyen San Antonio, TX, Janette (Art) Flynn, of Valparaiso, Cathy Yanke, of Pines, IN, Denise (Jerry) Trujillo, of LaPorte, Robin Doyen, of Baroda, MI, James (Lisa) Doyen, of Moorseville, IN, and Carrie (preceded Thomas) Nolan, of Elkhart, IN; and sisters, Judith Porter, of Portage, and Beth Landgrebe, of Valparaiso. MaryLou loved our Lord and was an outstanding grandmother, who loved and treasured her family. She also enjoyed gardening and reading.

Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020, 10 to 11:00 AM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St. Valparaiso, with funeral services at 11:00 AM with Pastor Tom Manzke officiating. Burial will be at McCool Cemetery, Portage.