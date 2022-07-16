MaryLou Pishkur

Sept. 7, 1934 - July 13, 2022

VALPARAISO - MaryLou Pishkur, age 87, of Valparaiso, IN, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 13, 2022. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. MaryLou grew up in Miller, IN and attended Wirt High School. She retired from Indiana Bell (now AT&T) with 32 years of service, where she began her career as a telephone operator and ascended to a management level position.

Born MaryLou Smith to Dr. Robert Smith and Mary (nee Foxall). There are not enough words to describe her love, kindness, and selflessness. Her greatest joy was seeing her children graduate from school, thrive in their careers, watching them grow and have families of their own. Some of MaryLou's happiest moments were those spent with her grandchildren. She had a talent for baking pastries, especially her nut and apricot kolachy cookies that were enjoyed by family and friends. Reading, ceramics, and sewing were her favorite hobbies, but her passion was cross-stitching gifts for people she loved.

MaryLou is survived by her children: Jennifer (Matthew) Gariup, John (Laura) Pishkur, Jody (Elizabeth) Pishkur; grandchildren: Dr. Michael Gariup, Andrew Gariup, Carson, Chloe, Olivia, Charlie, and Clare Pishkur; sister, Delores (Joe) Shane; sisters-in-law: Carol Smith, Mary (late Nick) Geras, Liz (Bernie) Beckham; friend and caretaker, Linda Sherrington; and many nieces and nephews.

MaryLou was preceded in death by her dear husband of 63 years, Edward Pishkur; her beloved son, Jeffery; and her brother, Donald Smith.

Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at Nativity of Our Savior Catholic Church, 2949 Willowcreek Rd, Portage, IN 46368 from 10:00 A.M. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 A.M. with Fr. Kevin McCarthy officiating.

Interment to follow at Chapel Lawn and Memorial Gardens in Crown Point, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in MaryLou's name to Dunes Hospice.

