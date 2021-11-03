Marylyn B. Linak

She was born February 10, 1928, in Elmhurst, IL to Edward Srnka, Sr. and Lillian (Kuttan) Srnka. Marylyn stayed active volunteering throughout her life at various events, including: blood drives, the PTA, Cub Scouts, and as a poll worker at elections. She had also done clerical work for the Town of Highland. Marylyn was a talented knitter and shared her talents by making hats for babies in the hospital. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing card games, especially bridge, and most of all, spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Marylyn will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who will be dearly missed.