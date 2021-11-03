Marylyn B. Linak
Feb. 10, 1928 — Oct. 29, 2021
VALPARAISO — Marylyn B. Linak, 93 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 29, 2021.
She was born February 10, 1928, in Elmhurst, IL to Edward Srnka, Sr. and Lillian (Kuttan) Srnka. Marylyn stayed active volunteering throughout her life at various events, including: blood drives, the PTA, Cub Scouts, and as a poll worker at elections. She had also done clerical work for the Town of Highland. Marylyn was a talented knitter and shared her talents by making hats for babies in the hospital. She also enjoyed crocheting, playing card games, especially bridge, and most of all, spending time with her beloved grandchildren. Marylyn will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, who will be dearly missed.
On September 5, 1948, in Cicero, IL, Marylyn married James C. Linak, who preceded her in death in 2001. She is survived by their children: Michael (Mary) Linak of Lodi, WI, Robert (Mary Ann) Linak of Mt. Vernon, WA, Marsha (Ben) Andrews of Valparaiso, IN; grandchildren: Matthew (Jeremy Doughty) Linak, Kathryn (Daniel) Goscha, Elizabeth (J.J.) Pierce, Michelle Linak, Sean Linak, Benjamin (Amanda) Andrews, Ian Andrews, Simon Andrews; and great-grandsons: Joshua, Jon, and Jonathan "Jack". She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Edward Srnka, Jr.; a sister, Marjorie Reiman; and granddaughter, Jennifer Linak.
Following cremation, a Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date at Mount Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, IL. Memorial donations may be made in Marylyn's name to Dunes Hospice (www. duneshospicellc.com). MOELLER FUNERAL HOME is entrusted with the arrangements.