CROWN POINT, IN - Marylyn Maria Eichholz (nee Minier), age 77, of Crown Point (formerly Hodgkins, IL), lost her battle against the Coronavirus on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

It comforts her family to know that she is now wrapped in the arms of her beloved husband William Eichholz, who preceded her in death.

Mary was born in Eau Claire, WI to Burt and Verna Minier and is survived by her sister Gay Rezin of York, PA. For the last seven years she has shared her home with her beloved daughter, Amy (Jamie) Green and her grandchildren Jillian and Jimmy. She was so happy the last three months of her life as she welcomed her beloved daughter Kimberly Glass and beloved son Aaron Loid into her home while they relocated to Crown Point.

She was taken from this earth way too early as she had so much more planned with family and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of her life will take place at later date. PRUZIN & LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE of Crown Point entrusted to her arrangements.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view the full obituary.