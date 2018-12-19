DYER, IN - Matilde R. Balcazar, age 84, of Dyer passed away Saturday, December 15, 2018. She is survived by her children: Martin (Becky) Balcazar, Theresa (Keith) Wigsmoen, Mark Balcazar, and Michael (Susan) Balcazar; eight grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; and sisters Liza, Minga, and Lala.
Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John on Thursday, December 20, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:00 p.m.
Mat was retired as manager of the Archdiocese of Chicago Catholic Charities. Her true life's joy came from being with her family; especially her grandchildren. www.fagenmiller.com