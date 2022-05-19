Matthew A. Carlberg

June 25, 1966 - May 15, 2022

RENSSELAER, IN -

Matthew A. Carlberg, 55, of Rensselaer, IN, formerly of Lowell, IN, passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at his residence surrounded by family. Matthew was born in Chicago, IL, on June 25, 1966, the son of Richard and Rosemary (Manes) Carlberg.

Matthew graduated from Lowell High School with the Class of 1985. He attended trade school and became a pipefitter with the local Union 597.

Matthew was a member of several clubs including the Retired Iron Club and the Iroquois Archery & Conservation Club. He was a lifetime member of the Future Farmers of America and 4-H. Matthew was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He was a fan of International Harvester and CASE tractors. Matthew also enjoyed raising livestock and growing his garden. He was a loyal union brother to his pipefitter's Union 597. Matthew enjoyed spending time with his family and fiance, Amber. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Matthew is survived by his parents: Richard and Rosemary; his fiance, Amber Reed; son, Matthew Carlberg Jr.; stepson, Jaden Reed; sibling, Lynn (Gary) Florence; niece and nephew: Baylee Florence and Mitchell Florence.

Per the family's wishes, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Iroquois Archery and Conservation Club on June 18, 2022, from 12:00 - 5:00 PM CDT. JACKSON FUNERAL CHAPEL OF RENSSELAER has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Iroquois Archery and Conservation Club, 3200 W 900 S, Rensselaer, IN 47978.

To leave condolences and share memories with the family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com