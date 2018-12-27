HIGHLAND, IN - Mathew J. Gembala Sr., age 99 of Highland. Beloved husband of the late Louise (nee Grimala). Loving father of Kenneth (Carol) and the late Mathew (Nancy) Gembala, Jr. Cherished grandfather of Jennifer (James) Nielsen, Jill (Dave) Kaminsky, Jeffrey Gembala, Debbie Gembala, Joseph Gembala, Christine (Mathew) Louck, and Andrew Gembala. Dearest great grandfather of Zachary and Ashley Chess, Benjamin Kaminsky, Hollison and Shelby Gembala, and Nathan Louck and great great grandfather of Brooklyn and Aliyah Steele. Dear brother of Alex Gembala. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Jakob and Sophia Gembala and siblings: Anna, Emanuel, Bernice, Frank, Joseph, and Stella. Mathew served for three years in the Citizens Conservation Corps. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy, South Pacific, World War II. He retired from Inland Steel - Galvanize Department with 45 years of dedicated service. Mathew loved to go fishing and was a dedicated Chicago Bears fan and season ticket holder since 1957. Sunday's were church first then the game.
Visitation Thursday, December 27, 2018 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN). St. John. Visitation and Funeral Services Friday, December 28, 2018 from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Grace Church 3025 Highway Ave., Highland, IN. Interment private. For more information:
219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com