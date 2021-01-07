VALPARAISO, IN - Matthew J. Lodics, age 62, of Valparaiso, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, January 5, 2021.

Matthew is survived by his wife: Gloria Lodics of 24 years; four daughters: Courtney (Main) Hale, Megan (Andy Thomas) Rosenbaum, Allyson (Tyler) Andis and Ashley (Adam) Ritchey; 10 grandchildren: Landen, Brody, Jaxon, Case and Kinsley Hale, Ryder and Gunner Thomas, Ashlynn Wilson, and Kystyn and Addysyn Andis; eight siblings: Tanya, Ernie, Dan, Paul, Alicia, Ed, Angie and John; and many in-laws and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Faith Lodics.

Matthew was retired from the Painters Union Local #460 with over 40 years of service, working for both Tipton and Franciscan Health Michigan City. He enjoyed golfing, sports, Bourbon collecting and spending time with his grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, January 8, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICE, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be private. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

Due to Covid-19, restrictions in the Funeral Home include: social distancing at 6 feet, a maximum of 25 people at one time, and face masks will be required.