DYER, IN - Matthew J. Pardek, "Don Pardo" age 41, of Dyer, Indiana was called to be with his Lord unexpectedly, Tuesday February 11, 2020. Beloved son of Deborah Pardek (nee Blohm), brothers Christopher (Bianca) Pardek, Darien, IL, Michael (Allyson) Pardek, Malden, MA and Phillip Pardek, Dyer. Uncle to Logan. Preceded in death by his father Joseph R. Pardek and beloved grandparents, Arthur and Joyce Blohm, Joseph and Henrietta Pardek.

Matthew attended St. Paul's Lutheran Church & School in Munster and was a graduate of Lake Central High School, Class of 1997. He spent 4 glorious years at Purdue University, graduating in 2001 with a degree in Computer Engineering. Matthew worked as Lead Business System Analyst at the University of Chicago Medical Center for the last 15 years.

Matt was a Purdue Boilermaker to his core, learning from the best, his beloved dad "JoePa". He lived for tailgating at football games, pregaming at Harry's Chocolate Shop for basketball games, and heading off on road trips to watch his beloved Boilers take the field or the court. Matt would send out the jubilant, "Boys and Girls, that's another BOILERMAKER VICTORY!!!", minutes after every win. But to him that was just the icing on the cake, or the cherry in a Manhattan, to a day spent in the company of friends and family.