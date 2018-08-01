DYER, IN - Matthew J. Potocki 'Potts', age 40. Late of Dyer formerly of South Holland. Passed away July 28, 2018. Beloved son of John (Patricia Gliori) Potocki and the late Nancy Potocki. Loving brother of Andrew Potocki. Dearest nephew of Marcia (Tom) Bracik and June (Ron) Grzelak. Matt is also survived by many cousins and friends.
He was a member of Union Local #150 Operating Engineers and an employee of the City of Calumet City Public Works. He was a graduate of Mount Carmel High School Class of 1996 and a graduate of Purdue University - Calumet.
Visitation Thursday, August 2, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. until time of service at 7:30 p.m. at the ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL 11300 W. 97th LN. (1/2 block west of US 41/Wicker Ave. at 97th LN.) St. John. Interment private. For more information 219-365-3474 or www.elmwoodchapel.com