Matthew John Anleitner, age 40, passed away suddenly on April 24, 2020. Beloved of son of John and Maureen (nee Mayo); devoted brother of Scott (Heidi), Amy (Jeramie) Wright and Mark (Lindsay) Anleitner and loved uncle of Makenna, Cheyanne, Samantha, Addyson, Eli, Sam and Lucas. Grandson of Etta (the late Joseph) Anleitner and the late Robert (the late Catherine) Mayo.

Matt loved his family, including his Aunts, Uncles, 58 cousins and friends, and was equally loved by them. Matthew was an "old soul" and brought song, (Frank Sinatra, Elvis and Garth Brooks), trivia, movie lines and laughter to all who knew him. Matt was very proud of serving as Vice-President of the Sons of the American Legion, Post 94, in Valparaiso, and greatly respected our Veterans.

As a result of the Coronavirus restrictions, a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations can be made to the Sons of the American Legion, Post 94, 4 Monroe St., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or online at legion.org.