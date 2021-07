HAMMOND, IN — Matthew M. Perkins, 89, of Hammond, IN passed away Friday, July 9, 2021 at Franciscan Hospital in Dyer, IN. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at New Community Baptist Church 707 169th Street Hammond, IN. Visitation one hour prior. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Rev. Patrick Gillis, Officiating.