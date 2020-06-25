× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Matthew P. Shelton

PORTAGE, IN — Matthew P. Shelton, 40, of Portage, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Porter Regional Hospital.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Sandy and Larry Shelton; brother, Eric (Gloria Hinojosa) Shelton; nephews, Andrew and Austin Shelton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mildred and Clifford Sweeney, and Prim and Helen Shelton.

Matthew worked for Opportunity Enterprises at Lakeside for many years. He was a connoisseur of fast food — the reward received for a hard day of work.

Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Matthew's name to Opportunity Enterprises. Visit Matthew's online guestbook at