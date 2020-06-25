Matthew P. Shelton

Matthew P. Shelton

{{featured_button_text}}
Matthew P. Shelton

Matthew P. Shelton

PORTAGE, IN — Matthew P. Shelton, 40, of Portage, IN, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Porter Regional Hospital.

Matthew is survived by his parents, Sandy and Larry Shelton; brother, Eric (Gloria Hinojosa) Shelton; nephews, Andrew and Austin Shelton; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Matthew was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mildred and Clifford Sweeney, and Prim and Helen Shelton.

Matthew worked for Opportunity Enterprises at Lakeside for many years. He was a connoisseur of fast food — the reward received for a hard day of work.

Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Matthew's name to Opportunity Enterprises. Visit Matthew's online guestbook at

www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts