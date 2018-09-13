PORTER, IN - Matthew Robert DeLache, age 89 of Porter, IN formerly of Hammond, IN passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018. He was born on August 8, 1929 in Hammond, IN to Thomas and Katherine (Zagar) DeLach.
Matthew is survived by his children, Mark DeLache of Glendale, AZ, Chris (Sheree) DeLache of Porter, IN and Kathy (Mark) Cerajewski of Porter, IN; grandchildren, Emily (Jordan) Minch, Alex (Kaleigh) and Tyler Cerajewski; sister, Katherine Kaminski of Plymouth, IN; and many extended family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife of over 44 years, Betty DeLache; grandchildren, Courtney, Kelly and Paul.
Matthew proudly served in the United States Army Air Corps from 1946-1948. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church and was a 3rd Degree Knight of Columbus. He retired from the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad after 41 years of faithful service. Matthew was a devoted father and husband. He was very friendly and known for saying things were 'Okie-Dokie.' Matthew liked word searches, enjoyed bowling and watching sports. He loved his family and grandkids and was the beloved 'Uncle Matty' to many nieces and nephews.
Memorial visitation will be held on Friday, September 14, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN 46304. A Memorial Mass for Matthew will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 638 N. Calumet Road, Chesterton, IN 46304 on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with Father Nate Edquist officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette Street, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences to the family may be made at: