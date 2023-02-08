Nov. 7, 1981 - Feb. 2, 2023

VALPARAISO - Matthew Robert Reisinger, 41 of Valparaiso, passed away after a long illness, Thursday, February 2, 2023. He was born November 7, 1981 in Valparaiso, the son of Mike and Teresa Reisinger. Matt attended Kouts High School and worked for the family business. Although a private person, Matt was adventurous, deep thinking, and very giving. These characteristics, gave Matt the opportunity to travel the world, Europe, South America, and the Middle East. He helped people along the way and made friends across the globe.

Matt is survived by his parents, Mike and Teresa; brother, Nicholas (Nichelle); nephew, Garrett; niece, Elizabeth; and grandfather, Robert Reisinger. He was preceded in death by his brother, Christopher and grandparents, Patricia Reisinger and Robert and Sandra Aker.

A private memorial will be held for Matt at a later date. The family asks for continued prayers and privacy at this difficult time. Please consider donating in memory of Matt to his favorite organization, Amistad Sagrada in Peru, to donate: givesendgo.com Amistad Sagrada.