June 3, 1973 - July 30, 2021

HEBRON, IN - Matthew Schoff, age 48 of Hebron, IN, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Matthew is survived by his wife, Kimberly Schoff; and 12 children: Kristina Marshall, Amber Schoff, Linda Shaw, Katherine Marshall, Allen Boshaw, Shelbi Schoff, Brittany Marshall, Tyler Schoff, Brandon Robinson, Angel'le Cerros-Baker, Grace Schoff and Skyler Schoff; 13 grandchildren; father, Randall Schoff; brothers: John (Sara) Schoff and Bernard Reville Jr.; nephews: Liam, Jack, and Ryan Schoff.

Matthew was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Karen A. Schoff, and his grandfather Norman L. Anderson.

Matthew was an Army Veteran in the Old Ironsides Division, serving from August 1991-October 1994. He was a project manager at QC Supply-a job and company which he truly enjoyed. Matthew was a member of Gracepoint Church, a devoted servant of God, and a member of Operation Combat Bikesaver. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan, outdoorsman, and gun enthusiast. He enjoyed singing karaoke and riding his motorcycles, but he always put his family first.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.