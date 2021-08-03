June 3, 1973 - July 30, 2021
HEBRON, IN - Matthew Schoff, age 48 of Hebron, IN, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones on Friday, July 30, 2021.
Matthew is survived by his wife, Kimberly Schoff; and 12 children: Kristina Marshall, Amber Schoff, Linda Shaw, Katherine Marshall, Allen Boshaw, Shelbi Schoff, Brittany Marshall, Tyler Schoff, Brandon Robinson, Angel'le Cerros-Baker, Grace Schoff and Skyler Schoff; 13 grandchildren; father, Randall Schoff; brothers: John (Sara) Schoff and Bernard Reville Jr.; nephews: Liam, Jack, and Ryan Schoff.
Matthew was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Karen A. Schoff, and his grandfather Norman L. Anderson.
Matthew was an Army Veteran in the Old Ironsides Division, serving from August 1991-October 1994. He was a project manager at QC Supply-a job and company which he truly enjoyed. Matthew was a member of Gracepoint Church, a devoted servant of God, and a member of Operation Combat Bikesaver. He was a Dallas Cowboys fan, outdoorsman, and gun enthusiast. He enjoyed singing karaoke and riding his motorcycles, but he always put his family first.
Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 6, 2021 at the Funeral Home with Ben Lamb officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.
For the health and safety of the Schoff Family, we kindly request that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Matthew's name to Operation Combat Bikesaver.
Visit Matthew's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.