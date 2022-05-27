GARY - Matthew Scott Jr. "Big Daddy Woo Woo", 64, of Gary, IN, passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Methodist Hospital Northlake Campus in Gary.

Survivors include four daughters: TaQuita Curtain, Tamika Scott, Tierney Scott and Shante Phillips; eight grandchildren; mother, Johnnie Scott; one brother, Gregory (Michelle) Scott; three sisters: Cynthia Williams, Michelle Scott and Doretha Toodle; special friend, Louise Jones; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, 11:00 AM at First AME Church 2045 Massachusetts St., Gary, with visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 AM prior to the funeral service.

Rev. Virgil Woods, officiating.

Interment will be at Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Scott family during their time of loss.