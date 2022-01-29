 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Matthew Scott Smolen

Dec. 27, 1969 - Jan. 19, 2022

ELY, MN - Matthew Scott Smolen, age 53, passed away peacefully in his home in Ely, Minnesota, on January 19, 2022, after a lengthy battle with MS. Matt was born on December 27, 1969, in Gary, Indiana, to Thomas and Mary Frances (Burens) Smolen.

Matt is survived by his mother, Mary Frances, of Indian Land, SC; brother, Tim (Stephanie) Smolen of Olympia, WA; sister, Megan (Todd) Heiman, of Ely, MN; sister, Marci (Tim) Dobos of Charlotte, NC; many nieces, nephews, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Thomas; brother, Joe; and niece, Emily Smolen.

