SCHERERVILLE, IN - Matthew "Sonny" Goldasic age 86 of Schererville passed away December 8, 2022. He is survived by his loving children: Matthew (Louise) Goldasic of Highland and Michele Goldasic of Schererville; fond sister-in-law, Florence Goldasich; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; great great nephew & great great nieces; countless dear cousins & friends. Preceeded in death by his precious wife Glenna Goldasic, sons David and Greg Goldasic, and brother Joseph "Babo" Goldasich.

Visitation will be held Sunday, December 18, 2022 from 2:00 to 7:00 pm at FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd, East Chicago, IN 46312 with a 4:30 pm Prayer Service. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday December 19, 2022 at 10:30 am at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 1 W. Wilhelm St., Schererville IN with Father Gregory Bim-Merle officiating. Prayers will start on Monday at Fife Funeral Home at 9:30 am. Burial St. Michael the Archangel Church Cemetery.

Sonny grew up in East Chicago, Indiana. He had a large extended family that had a pivotal role in his upbringing. Of Croatian heritage, togetherness of family was important which he passed on to his kids. In his spare time as a young adult he loved to work on and repair cars. He could be found under the hood of a car or rolling out from underneath one; clothes dirty from the job earning him his second nickname "Rags". Being a mechanic is how he met the love of his life Glenna. He was working on one of her friend's cars when he asked her out on a date.

For many years he enjoyed taking his boat on Lake Michigan and spending time on Lake Lou Yaeger in Litchfield, IL. After his retirement from LTV Steel he spent a lot of time traveling. When his daughter Michele became a travel nurse, he visited all the cities she lived in, spending a lot of time in Arizona.

Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and ancillary staff of Community Hospital for their compassion & care of Sonny.

Immense gratitude to Sonny's kind-hearted & devoted caregivers: Ashley, Catherine, Courtney, Erica, Jessica and Joanie. Their companionship and love to him was invaluable.

Sonny was quiet & laid back. Never wanting any fuss made for him. He was definitely a no frills guy. However, if something seemed off or was not right he called it "a mess".

He & his great smile will be immensely missed by all that knew him.

