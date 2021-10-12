Matthew W. Good
April 18, 1971 - Oct. 10, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Matthew W. Good, 50, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born April 18, 1971 to Jerry and Sandra (Pressley) Good, graduated from Merrillville High School where he lettered in cross-country and track, served proudly with the U.S. Air Force, studied HVAC at Ivy Tech, and received a B.S. in Business from St. Joseph College. Matthew had served as the Project Manager for Henn & Sons Construction of Cedar Lake for the past 10 years. His home repair and improvement skills were legendary. Traveling, recreational sports and enjoying anything in the outdoors were always treasured moments, and of course the Chicago Cubs.
On December 31, 1999 he married Kirsten Tuckett who survives along with their son, Calvin Andrew Good of Valparaiso, his parents, Jerry and Sandra Good of Hobart; sister, Melissa (Tim) Wojno of Dyer; mother-in-law, Sharon Tuckett of Texas; grandmother-in-law, Bettie Tuckett; nephews and niece: Rowan, Declan & Sloane Wojno; brothers and sisters-in-law: David Tuckett (Joseph Drew), Douglas Tuckett, Kate Tuckett (Laveeda), Karolyn Tuckett; and his loyal Wheaton Terrier "Drake". He was preceded in death by his niece, Carson Wojno, and a very special rescue dog, "Boo".
A visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 6:00 p.m.