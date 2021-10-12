VALPARAISO, IN - Matthew W. Good, 50, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, October 10, 2021. He was born April 18, 1971 to Jerry and Sandra (Pressley) Good, graduated from Merrillville High School where he lettered in cross-country and track, served proudly with the U.S. Air Force, studied HVAC at Ivy Tech, and received a B.S. in Business from St. Joseph College. Matthew had served as the Project Manager for Henn & Sons Construction of Cedar Lake for the past 10 years. His home repair and improvement skills were legendary. Traveling, recreational sports and enjoying anything in the outdoors were always treasured moments, and of course the Chicago Cubs.