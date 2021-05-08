Mattie Black Clement
April 16, 1926 — May 5, 2021
MERRILLVILLE, IN — Mattie Black Clement, 95, of Merrillville, IN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born in Knox County, Kentucky, on April 16, 1926. A member of First Baptist Church of Hammond since 1966. Mattie worked in the three-year-old Sunday School Department for many years. She was a member of the William Henry Harrison Chapter of the DAR. She was a wonderful homemaker, cook and seamstress.
Mattie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 53 years, Judge James L. Clement; daughter, Linda Richards; grandson, Brent Clement; parents, James T. and Mary Gilbert Black; and siblings: Ellen Helton, Mahala Gilbert, Maggie Gress, James T., John Tipton, Henry, George and Gilbert Black.
Survived by her daughters, Janis Griffeth and Mary (Kevin) Cain; sons, James Jr. and John (Rose) Clement; 22 grandchildren: Chip (Christine) Richards, Matt (Amber) Richards, Jason (Ashley) Richards, Joshua (Rachel) Richards, Rick (Lynn) Griffeth, Melissa Kelly, Emily (David) Redick, James III (Michelle) Clement, Julia (Victor) Fernandez, Victoria (John) Nelson, Allison Clement, Grant Clement, Will Clement, Austin Clement, Lauren Clement, Lisa Clement, Lucas Clement, Landon Clement, Jonathon Clement, Josiah (Aubrey) Clement, Amber Clement and Mattie Clement; and 28 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Faye Koloch, of Carmel.
Mattie enjoyed listening to music, reading, sewing, cooking and traveling. Visitation will take place on Monday, May 10, 2021, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of funeral at 2:30 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Interment in Memory Lane Memorial Park, Schererville, IN.