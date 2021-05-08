MERRILLVILLE, IN — Mattie Black Clement, 95, of Merrillville, IN, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born in Knox County, Kentucky, on April 16, 1926. A member of First Baptist Church of Hammond since 1966. Mattie worked in the three-year-old Sunday School Department for many years. She was a member of the William Henry Harrison Chapter of the DAR. She was a wonderful homemaker, cook and seamstress.