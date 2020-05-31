GARY, IN - Mattie Boffo, age 79, of Gary, IN, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She is survived by her children: Valerie Dimos-Watkins, Edward (Mindy) Boffo and Mattie Lyne (Edward King) Boffo; grandchildren: Heather, Junemarie, Michael, and Stephanie; great grandchildren: Casey, Jakob, Brooklyn, Hailey, Andrea, Autumn, Alexandrea, Aleasha, and Nathan. Mattie is also survived by her loving brothers, sisters, cousins, and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Boffo, and son, Mark Boffo.