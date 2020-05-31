Mattie Boffo

GARY, IN - Mattie Boffo, age 79, of Gary, IN, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 23, 2020. She is survived by her children: Valerie Dimos-Watkins, Edward (Mindy) Boffo and Mattie Lyne (Edward King) Boffo; grandchildren: Heather, Junemarie, Michael, and Stephanie; great grandchildren: Casey, Jakob, Brooklyn, Hailey, Andrea, Autumn, Alexandrea, Aleasha, and Nathan. Mattie is also survived by her loving brothers, sisters, cousins, and dear friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Frederick Boffo, and son, Mark Boffo.

Funeral services will be held privately by Mattie's family. RENDINA FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. Interment will take place at her family cemetery in Kentucky. For information, call 219-980-1141. For online condolences visit

www.mycalumetpark.com

