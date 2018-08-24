Mattie Brooksie Buggs, 84, passed away Wednesday, August 15, 2018 at Aurora Medical Center in Kenosha, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents Flenoia and Annie Mae Collins; siblings Mitch Collins, Dorothy Hambric, and Nellie Richards and her loving husband of 43 years Reabert Buggs. Brooksie leaves to cherish her loving daughter and caregiver Donna Buggs of Kenosha, WI; daughters Debra Conley of Michigan City, IN and Robyn (Ryan) Bardney of East Chicago, IN; grandchildren Victuria (Steve) Townes of Fort Wayne, IN, Deandre Bullock of East Chicago, IN, Paris Dunn of Nashville, TN, Brittany Moton of Montgomery, AL, Abrea Snow and Terrell Bardney of East Chicago, IN; great-grandsons Kyle, Amir, Dailyn, Xamir, and Sebastian; siblings Odell Tate, Willie Collins, and Mary Louise Clopton all of St. Louis, MO; godchildren Jasmine Randolph and Samantha Scasny; special family and friends Shirley and Kenneth Buggs, Patsy Jones, James Marshall Buggs, Reahan Craig, Brion Denham, DonyellMoton, Jr., Keshawn Thomas, Ryan Cooper, Sharon Scott, Darlene King, Margie Green, Florence Jones, Maxine Lloyd, Jacquis Cameron, Mary and Marshall Frazier, Lythia and Eric Bland, Gary Scasny, Nadean Hawkins, Eula Woods, Rebecca Harris, Dorothy Smith, Nettie Collins, Mary Riddle, Clara Olds, Sheral Brooks, and a host of other friends and family.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 25, 2018 at 11am at Zion Missionary Baptist Church 3939 Drummond Street East Chicago, IN 46312. Visitation two hours prior to service. Rev. Dr. Charles L. Thompson, Jr., Officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.