Maudie Lee Frances Kostoff (nee Glasgow), age 86, passed away surrounded by her family on Saturday, August 25, 2018 after a courageous fight with cancer. She was born March 17, 1932 in Neelyville, MO, and moved to Indiana as a teenager where she continued to live, marry and raise a family. Maudie was preceded in death by her husband, Norman Kostoff and her son, Norman Christopher Kostoff. Also preceded in death by her parents, Earl Glasgow and Beulah Glasgow and brothers Albert Glasgow, James Glasgow. Surviving are daughters, Peggy Green (late Daniel), Judy Dembowski (Terry Foster), Jennifer Toczek (Shawn Toczek); grandchildren: Adrienne Cox (Kevin Cox), Nathaniel Green (Bianca Green), Nicholas Green, Jeffery Dembowski, Jenna Wheeler (Billy Wheeler) Taylor Spera (Jordan Spera), Austin Kostoff, Caden Toczek, Ryder Toczek, Addison Toczek; great-grandchildren: Kameron Cox, Abigail Cox, Ian Green, Levi Green and Landon LaReau. Also survived by her loving sister Betty Susko, brother Larry Glasgow and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, special friends and fur-grandbabies.
Maudie was a long-time member of Ross Baptist Church, Gary, IN. She briefly worked for the Post Office as a mail sorter until she married on October 4, 1952 then she dedicated her life as a Housewife and Mother. Maudie was always helping others whether it was through actions or positive words. She loved and supported her family and friends more than anything. She cherished all the time she had with anyone. She was an artist with a special talent for drawing and painting and she was a Cubs fan.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Thursday, August 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Road (two blocks south of Ridge Road) Highland, IN with Pastor Bill Gibbs officiating. Interment will follow at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Friends are invited to meet with the family Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME.
In l ieu of Flowers, donations may be made to Ross Baptist Church or a Charity of Your Choice.