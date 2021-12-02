Maureen A. Hamilton (nee Westman)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Maureen A. Hamilton (Westman), age 63, of Schererville, passed away Sunday, November 28, 2021. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years; Gary Hamilton, son Zack (Lisa), daughter Carly (Richie) Golon; four grandchildren: Aodhan, Maxwell, Sloane, and Kade; sister Lori Taylor; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents John and Margery Westman, and sister Susan Deak.

Maureen was a dental assistant in Munster for over 30 years. She enjoyed walking, traveling, shopping, spending time with friends and family. Most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a woman of incredible emotional strength and an exceptional mother. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 3, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave (US 41) St. John, IN 46373. www.fagenmiller.com