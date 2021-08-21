Maureen Frigo

Nov. 15, 1952 - Aug. 17,2021

KOKOMO, IN - Maureen Ann Cuthbert Frigo, of Kokomo, IN departed this world on August 17, 2021 at the age of 68. Maureen was born in Chicago, IL on November 15, 1952 to John "Jack" and Therese Cuthbert. She was the fourth of twelve children. She graduated from Thornton Fractional High School in Calumet City, IL class of 1970.

Maureen was a gold-star mother devoted to her children: Beth Ann Frigo, Sarah Ann Frigo Vieke, and Army Spc. Nathan Joseph Frigo. Maureen enjoyed sharing her love of Jesus with children during Sunday school. Maureen was a faithful member of Victory Baptist Church of Kokomo, IN since 1995 and Countryside Baptist Church in Meridian, MS till 1995. Maureen retired from IMMI in Westfield, IN., November 2017 and was later a teacher's assistant for Victory Christian Academy. She loved making crafts of all kinds, writing poetry, sewing, crocheting, reading, photography, watching movies, and bowling.