HAMMOND, IN - Maureen "Mo" Rae Kroslack (nee O'Sullivan), 84, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully, in Lakeside, CA, on December 19, 2020, surrounded by her family. Maureen was born on September 23, 1936, in Hammond, IN to Joseph and Ruth O'Sullivan.

Maureen is survived by her three children: Bambi (late Robert) Bartley, Shawn (Paula) Kroslack, and Kelly M. Ward. She has seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, all of whom she adored. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Richard Kroslack, her beloved grandson, James Aaron Ward, her son-in-law, Robert Bartley and sister/best friend, Marilyn (Ray) Hennon.

Maureen loved spending time with her family - especially her grandchildren. She was an avid Cubs fan, loved photography, attended numerous music concerts and took an active role in helping with wolf conservation at Wolf Park in Battle Ground, IN.

Maureen worked at Kmart for 25+ years. She was extremely friendly and had the 'gift of gab.' Maureen never met a stranger. "Every person to her was just a friend she hadn't met yet." She was one of a kind and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service for Maureen will be announced at a later date. Should friends desire to make a memorial contribution in her name, they may send it to Wolf Park at Shop.wolfpark.org.