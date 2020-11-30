 Skip to main content
Maureen R. Mycka

HAMMOND, IN - Maureen R. Mycka, age 78, of Hammond, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020.

She is survived by her daughters: Christine Prahlow and Cindi (Thomas) Moran; grandchildren: Christopher Fleming, Tyler Prahlow, Austin (Abby), Donovin, and Kailee Moran; great grandson Abel Fleming; brothers: William (Patricia), James, Burt (Barbara), Ed (Nancy), Tom (Linda), and Bob (Terri) Hoolehan; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son Jimmy, brother Daniel, and sister-in-law Nancy.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at the Fagen-Miller Funeral Home, 8580 Wicker Ave., St John with visiting from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 6:30 p.m.

Maureen loved sewing, doing word searches, and spending time with her grandkids. www.fagenmiller.com

