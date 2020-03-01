LOWELL, IN - Maureen Schmidt, 77 of Lowell, passed away February 19, 2020. Born to Tina and Walter Pasko of Hegewisch, IL on September 24, 1942. Maureen grew up in East Chicago, IN (Roxanna). She was a 1960 graduate of Roosevelt High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On January 16, 1965 she married Herbert Schmidt of Highland, IN that day their amazing storybook life began. Maureen worked in secretarial positions and Herb was a biology teacher for many years at Highland High. In March 1973 they welcomed son, Michael. The three of them enjoyed a loving home, fishing, camping, gardening and anything fun. Their door was always open to family and friends for lots of good times. Herb and Maureen were supporters of South Lake County Fish and Game Club and for years at Christmas transformed their garage into a magical holiday hand crafted gift shop.

Maureen was a member of St. Edwards, The Lowell Women's Club, she delivered Meals on Wheels and sang with the group the Traditions. Maureen was a devoted and loving wife and mother. She was a wonderful daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Anyone who knew Maureen was blessed.

On March 7, 2018 Herb passed and on February 19, 2020 Maureen joined him. Left in sorrow is son Michael and Gina, mother Tina Knox, sister Kathy Hegyes, brother Tom and Barb, nieces Heather Hegyes and Erin Conley and great nephews and nieces. In November 2005 Maureen suffered a stroke and had been a resident of the Lowell Health Care Center. Our family would like to thank those care givers for the love and kindness you gave to her. Please to all, remember Maureen in your prayers, as she remembered you everyday of her life. Maureen was cared for by Sheets Funeral Home and chose not to have a service.