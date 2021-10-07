Maureen T. Miller

CROWN POINT, IN — Maureen T. Miller age 70 of Crown Point, formerly of Hammond, passed away on Monday October 4, 2021. She is survived by her husband of 23 years Patrick, son Vincent (Donna) Lipke and by her granddaughters Katlyn and Autumn. Maureen was preceded in death by her parents Patrick and Eileen Hallinan.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday October 9, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church 5920 Waite St. in Merrillville with Fr. Mike Maginot celebrating. Cremation will follow the services.

Friends may meet with the family on Friday October 8, 2021, from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at WHITE FUNERAL HOME located at 921 W. Glen Park (45th) Avenue in Griffith. There will be an Evening Wake Service at 7:00 p.m.

Maureen was the former office manager at St. Stephen, Martyr Catholic Church, and she was a Realtor with McColly Real Estate in Munster. She was also a Past president of Hammond Crime Watch. Maureen enjoyed playing Bunco with the gals, watching the Food Network, and the Travel Channel on T.V.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society in memory of Maureen.

For more information, please call WHITE FUNERAL HOME at 219-924-4100 or visit us at www.whitefuneralhomeofgriffith.com.