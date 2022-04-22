PORTAGE - Maurice "Al" Bridges, "BIG AL, THE BOATER'S PAL", 59 of Portage, passed away Tuesday, April 19, 2022. He is survived by his wife, Alison (nee Rowley); daughters: Amanda (Alex Gough) and Mallory (Chris) Davis; and his precious grandchildren: Annabelle and Arlo. Also surviving are his parents, Maurice and Mary Bridges; nieces: Heather (Keith) Plybon, Sarah Ash, Elizabeth Bridges; and his nephew, Lucas (Mariah) Ash; many aunts; uncles; cousins; and great nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Hotrod Thursday Club, with special friends: Mark and Bonnie Seaman and Bruce and Carolyn Garrison. Al was well known in the Northwest Indiana and Chicago areas for his expertise in marine mechanics and served as Service Manager/Vice President of Doyne's Marine for over 40 years. He was an avid Northwestern fan (Go 'Cats!) and loved car races, especially NASCAR and NHRA Drag Racing.

Al was preceded in death by his brother, Charles Randolph Matthew Bridges; his sister, Mary Ellen Askren; and his grandparents.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Living Hope Church, 2386 Willowcreek Road, Portage. Friends and family may visit with the family from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services at 1:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN. Memorials may be made to the family. To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.ee-fh.com.