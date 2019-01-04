MERRILLVILLE, IN - Maurice Lee 'Ricky' Neal was born to the late Mary E. Smith and Earl Neal Sr. on January 16, 1949 at Saint Catherine's Hospital in East Chicago, IN. He received his education from Gary Public School System and graduated from Tolleston High School. Ricky was a faithful and devoted member of Ebenezer Church and moved on to Sweet Pilgrim of Faith M.B. Church. He was a member of the Local Union No. 1066 and retired from U.S. Steel after more than 30 years of dedicated service. He also retired from Methodist Hospital Security in 2008. In addition to his life's work at U.S. Steel; Ricky was an accomplished Law Enforcement Professional earning certifications from the American Police Academy, The Security and Safety Training Institute, The Indiana Department of Civil Defense and the State of Indiana Correctional Training Institute. Ricky also earned his Private Detective License from the State of Indiana and was the Owner and Operator of Neal's Detective Agency in Gary, IN.
Ricky first met the love of his life, Angela in 1972, and they later married in 1992. He was the father of four children: Marques (Leigh) Neal of New Orleans, LA, Nicholas (LaToya) Neal of Crown Point, IN, Larry Perry, Jr. (Tyyonda) of Lincoln, NE and La Tanya (Jeffrey) Deloney of Lincoln, NE. Preceded in death by his parents; Mary E. Smith and father, Earl Henry Neal, Sr. and sister, Diane (Tubby) Goodwin. Ricky leaves to cherish his wonderful memories his loving wife of 26 years, Angela Neal; one brother, Earl Neal, Jr.; four children: Marques, Nicholas, Larry and LaTanya; 14 grandchildren; Jayden, Eli, Cydney, Zacharia, Deja, Destini, Tyyani, Larry, III, Ashley, Justin, Jeffrey, Rudi, Joshua and Jada; seven great grandchildren; K.J., Araya, Ja'Marion, Aniyah, Aurbriana, Brielle and Briley. Ricky will be missed by all, along with his nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Friday, January 4, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM in the Main Chapel at RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 (219) 980-5555. Funeral Services will be on Saturday, January 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Faith Temple Church, 7601 Whitcomb Street, Merrillville, IN 46408 with Pastor Dennis Walton officiating. Burial will be at the Ridgelawn Cemetery in Gary, IN 46408. Ricky will be dearly missed by his loving family and precious friends. God Grant Him Eternal Rest.