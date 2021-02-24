PORTAGE, IN — Mavis L. Moore, 88, of Portage, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was born in Whittington, Illinois, on April 3, 1932, to the late Philip and Cecil (nee Cape) Sheridan. She was a 1950 graduate of Portage High School. Mavis retired from Bethlehem Steel where she worked in the engineering department for over 30 years. She was a past president of the Portage Women's Club and past secretary of Business and Professional Women. Mavis was a member of Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hobart. She enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband, but above all, her family was her passion.