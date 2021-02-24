Mavis L. Moore
April 3, 1932 — Feb. 21, 2021
PORTAGE, IN — Mavis L. Moore, 88, of Portage, passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. She was born in Whittington, Illinois, on April 3, 1932, to the late Philip and Cecil (nee Cape) Sheridan. She was a 1950 graduate of Portage High School. Mavis retired from Bethlehem Steel where she worked in the engineering department for over 30 years. She was a past president of the Portage Women's Club and past secretary of Business and Professional Women. Mavis was a member of Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hobart. She enjoyed ballroom dancing with her husband, but above all, her family was her passion.
Mavis is survived by her daughters, Tamara Johnson and Gayla Moore; brother, Buddy (Opal) Burton; sisters in law, Beverly Sheridan, Bonnie Moore and Betty Sheridan; brother-in-law, Roger Moore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Donald Moore; son-in-law, Dean Johnson; siblings: Audry Sheridan, Carroll Sheridan, Juanita (Nolan) Dillon, Helen (Paul) Stone, Maxine (Bud) Watwood, Aubrey (Lura) Sheridan, Lester "Gene" Sheridan and Irene (Milan) Tesanovich; and brother-in-law, Gerald Moore.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church or the VNA Foundation, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383.
A visitation will be held Thursday, February 25, 2021, from 10:00-11:00 a.m. with a service starting at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Scott Mauch officiating at Augustana Evangelical Lutheran Church, 207 Kelly St., Hobart, IN 46342. Masks and social distancing are required. She will be laid to rest at McCool Cemetery in Portage.
Arrangements have been entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel. For more information, please call 219-942-2109. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.reesfuneralhomes.com.