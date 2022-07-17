 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Max E. Lynch

ROCHESTER, IN - Max E. Lynch, 91, Rochester, Indiana and formerly of Gary, Indiana passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Rochester. He had been an educator and principal in Gary school system.

Local survivors include his son, Kevin Lynch, Gary, Indiana.

Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Peru, Indiana. Friends may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, July 18, 2022, at ZIMMERMAN BROS. FUNERAL HOME, Rochester, Indiana and one hour prior to service Tuesday at the church. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. at the Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.zimmermanbrosfh.com.

