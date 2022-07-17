ROCHESTER, IN - Max E. Lynch, 91, Rochester, Indiana and formerly of Gary, Indiana passed away Thursday, July 14, 2022 in Rochester. He had been an educator and principal in Gary school system.

Services will be at 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Peru, Indiana. Friends may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Monday, July 18, 2022, at ZIMMERMAN BROS. FUNERAL HOME, Rochester, Indiana and one hour prior to service Tuesday at the church. Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. at the Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, Indiana.