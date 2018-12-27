CROWN POINT, IN - Max H. Ploog, age 89, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Max is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years: Gisele; son: William (Pat Erwin)Ploog; daughter: Elizabeth Ploog; granddaughter: Ansel Ploog; grandson: Ryan Ploog-Davis; sister: Annamarie (Steve) Johnson;nephew: Greg (Elizabeth) Johnson; and niece: Karen Johnson.
Max leaves behind a large family in Germany. Special friends were Dan and Gwen Lane; Mark and Sue Riester, and too many others to name. Others who were dear to him include the entire team of Ploog Engineering and the amazing staff at the Michiana Hematology Oncology, PC.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 31, 2018 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 10:00 AM until the time of the Funeral Service at 12:00 PM with Pastor Shirley Short officiating. Interment will follow at City of Crown Point Historic Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given in Max's name to The American Cancer Society.
