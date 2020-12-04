Max N. Burgwald

DYER, IN — Max N. Burgwald, 87, of Dyer, IN, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Max is survived by his daughter, Monica (Roger) Baldwin; step-daughters, Linda (Jerry) Lotshaw and Joni (Paul) Cash; four grandchildren: Kelly (Tony), Jeff, Lindsay (Justin) and Ryan; stepgrandson, Justin; and two great-grandchildren, Nolan and Elliott.

Max was preceded in death by his mother, father and seven brothers and sisters — all in Germany.

Max was born in Fahretoft, Germany, in 1933. He was sponsored by his cousin and came to America at the age of 18. He immediately served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1955 in the Infantry Regiment 19. Max was a Korean War veteran where he earned a National Defense Service Medal. While proudly serving his country, he became a U.S. citizen.

After the military, Max worked for the Indiana Harbor Belt Railroad from 1955 until his retirement in 1995. He married his first wife, Christel, in 1956. They were married for 20 years until Christel's passing in 1976.

At Parents Without Partners, he met and married Doris Hilbrich. They were happily married for 41 years before Doris passed in 2019. Max and Doris loved to travel, ballroom dance and spend time with their family.