Maximillian Herman Ghezzi

Husband for 64 years of Valentine Joy Ghezzi (nee Nelson); father of Max (Evette), David (Julie), Gary (Janine) Brad and Lisa (Rick) Frank; grandfather of Amanda (Anthony) Rumore, Megan, Maximillian, Marek, Merissa, Branden (Bria), Paige (Frankie) Carly, Austin, Gia (Brian) Fenty, Jordan (Carolyn), Gary, Jonathon (Brittany), Brittney, Nicholas, Christopher, Kristin Frank, Lauren Frank, Allison (Caitlin) Frank, Katelyn (Danny) Osojnicki and Robin (Cam) Petersen; great-grandfather of Ryder, Dean, Lyon, Mia, Brysen, Bria, Jaxon, Renzo, Mason, Vivienne, Kira, Taytum; brother of Donald (Christine) Ghezzi, Florence (Kenneth) Carta and the late Raymond Ghezzi; brother-in-law of Jeanne (Louis) Raffin, and the late Judy (late Edwin) Pietrowicz; father-in-law of Gisele Ghezzi and Amy Lamb. Loved by many nieces, nephews and cousins.