EAST CHICAGO, IN - Maximino Camarena, age 88 of East Chicago, IN passed away Saturday, January 22, 2022 at home. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Maria Dolores Camarena; three daughters: Susan (Hector) Delatorre, Leticia (John) Toma and Hilda Camarena; three granddaughters: Monica (Carlos) Perez, Jenny Delatorre and Maya Toma; two great-granddaughters: Alexis Rose and Olivia Grace Perez; special family: Alicia (Jose) Arteaga and sons: Jose, Jr. and Miguel Arteaga; two brothers: Luis (Irma) Camarena and Rev. Ignacio Camarena; sister, Margarita Camarena; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents and brothers and sisters.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar Street, East Chicago, IN with Rev. Jose Joaquin officiating. Burial to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, January 26, 2022. The rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Max retired from Inland Steel Company after 34 years of service and a member of United Steel Workers of America Local #1010. He was a longtime member of 65 years, usher, member of the Holy Name Society and a volunteer for the Santisimo at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church. He was very dedicated to his wife, children and grandchildren and he will be deeply missed. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.