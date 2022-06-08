WHITING, IN - Maxine A. Kruk (nee Brzezinski), age 81. Late of Whiting, IN., formerly of South Chicago, IL. Passed away on June 2, 2022.

Loving mother of Richard (Tina) Kruk, Todd (Sandy) Kruk, and Mark Kruk. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Nathan, and Joshua. Dearest sister of Charline (Keith) Pacourek and adored aunt of Zachary Pacourek. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Charlotte and Max Brzezinski.

Maxine was a dedicated employee for the Town of Whiting as an office manager. Longtime parishioner of St. Adalbert Catholic Church, member of St. Adalbert Rosary Society, Ladies Auxiliary Member of American Legion Post #80. She will always be remembered for her passion for reading and doing ceramics.

Visitation Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Funeral Services Friday, June 10, 2022 9:15 at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL 11200 S. Ewing Ave. Chicago, IL to St Adalbert Catholic Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery Mausoleum. www.elmwoodchapel.com 773-731-2749