Nov. 14, 1938 - Oct. 31, 2022

DEMOTTE, IN - Maxine Faye Pass, age 83, of DeMotte, IN passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

On November 14, 1938 in Rensselaer, IN, Maxine was born to Max and Lurretta (Harrington) Stowers. She attended Fair Oaks High School and earned her degree from Purdue North Central in Elementary Education.

She married the love of her life, Larry M. Pass on August 6, 1955 in Rensselaer and he survives. Maxine taught elementary education for 29 years. She enjoyed running in races, playing Bunco, square dancing, fishing with Larry and being involved in her children's and grandchildren's lives.

Maxine is survived by her loving husband, Larry Pass of DeMotte, IN; children: Robert (Helen) Pass of Rushville, Jeffrey Pass of Hebron, IN, Diane Hein of Washington, grandchildren: Heather (Matthew) Rickard, Lisa (Timothy) Keifer, Samantha Counts, Taylor (Justin) Holbrook, Sasha Pass; great-grandchildren: Aaron and Henry; and four siblings.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two siblings.

Friends and family may visit at JACKSON FUNERAL SERVICE on Friday, November 4, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 2:00 PM. A funeral service will promptly follow at 2:30 PM with Pastor Wayne Williams. Interment will be held at a later date in Memory Gardens, Rensselaer.

