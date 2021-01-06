Maxine Joyce (Bartz) 'Baba' Philips
VALPARAISO, IN — Maxine Joyce (Bartz) "Baba" Philips, 86, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away January 4, 2021. Maxine was born to Frederick and Mary (Pinkerton) Bartz in Valparaiso, IN, where she lived all her life.
On April 17, 1955, she married the love of her life, Philip Blagoy "Dedo" Philips. She attended Indiana University and received her bachelor's in education. Maxine worked at Philips Furniture and Appliance with her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law and later became a bookkeeper for Dr. Mary Klein. She was very generous with her time and was active in DAR, Tri-Kappa, P.E.O., Porter Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and First Christian Church – Disciples of Christ.
She loved to cross-stitch, play any game and spend money on gifts for others and herself on occasion. Maxine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip' her sister, Norma (Walter) Slanger; brother-in-law, Carl (Patricia) Philips; and her brother, David, in infancy.
Surviving to carry on her legacy are her children, Fred (Wanda) Philips, of Rushville, IN, Marilou (Chris) Dugan of Millstadt, IL, and Jon (Nadine) Philips, of Valparaiso, IN; her grandchildren: Colin (Amanda) Philips, Eyn Philips, Erin (James) Backes, Ryan Dugan, Devan, Terra, Cole and Claudia Philips; and her great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Knox and Ronan Backes; as well as her beloved nieces and nephews.
Thank you to the nurses at Pines Village for the 11 wonderful years they cared for her. Thank you to Avalon Springs Legacy nurses and staff for caring for our mother these past seven months. Thank you to VNA Hospice for making her comfortable and for helping her to pass with peace.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Christian Church–Disciples of Christ at 1507 E. Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46383, or VNA Hospice, 501 Marquette St., Valparaiso, IN 46383, in her memory.
A private funeral service will be held Sunday, January 10, 2021, at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery.
Our Mom's ringtone on her phone was a song that she followed, "I did it my way."