Maxine Joyce (Bartz) 'Baba' Philips

VALPARAISO, IN — Maxine Joyce (Bartz) "Baba" Philips, 86, of Valparaiso, Indiana, passed away January 4, 2021. Maxine was born to Frederick and Mary (Pinkerton) Bartz in Valparaiso, IN, where she lived all her life.

On April 17, 1955, she married the love of her life, Philip Blagoy "Dedo" Philips. She attended Indiana University and received her bachelor's in education. Maxine worked at Philips Furniture and Appliance with her husband, brother-in-law and sister-in-law and later became a bookkeeper for Dr. Mary Klein. She was very generous with her time and was active in DAR, Tri-Kappa, P.E.O., Porter Memorial Hospital Auxiliary and First Christian Church – Disciples of Christ.

She loved to cross-stitch, play any game and spend money on gifts for others and herself on occasion. Maxine was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip' her sister, Norma (Walter) Slanger; brother-in-law, Carl (Patricia) Philips; and her brother, David, in infancy.