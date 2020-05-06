VALPARAISO, IN — Maxine (Nuest) Grieger, 94, passed away on Good Shepherd Sunday, May 3, 2020, at her home in Rittenhouse Village in Valparaiso. Maxine was born on September 26, 1925, in Kouts, IN. Her mother, Esther Nuest, passed away when Maxine was just 13 years old, and we know Max has looked forward to being reunited with her dear mother for a long, long time. Maxine's life changed forever the day she met Everett Grieger outside the Premier Movie Theater in Valparaiso, IN. For Everett, it was love at first sight and he knew he'd met his wife that day. Once Ev had convinced Max of his plan, the two were married on May 26, 1945, and enjoyed 57 happy years together. By all accounts, especially Maxine's, Everett's idea had been a good one. Together, they bought a farm in Westville, IN, where they raised their three children: Sharon (Anderson), Marla (Niksch), and Don. After many busy years on the farm, Maxine and Everett retired and split their time between family in Indiana and good friends in Florida, where Maxine enjoyed bowling, bingo, and ceramics. She and Everett were also members of Christ Lutheran Church in Valparaiso.