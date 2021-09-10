Maxine Ruth Snider

BLOOMINGTON, IN/FORMERLY OF VALPARAISO - Maxine Ruth Skinkle was born in Porter Co., IN March 2, 1919 to Ross and Blanche (Ludington) Skinkle. She was the oldest of three girls and grew up on a farm near many of her aunts, uncles, and cousins.

After graduating from Boone Grove H.S., Maxine went to Ball State Teachers College and earned her 2-year Teaching Degree. She later finished her Bachelors Degree at Indiana University. She taught elementary grades as well as reading for many years in the Portage, Indiana School System. She was much loved and respected by students and community alike.

Maxine met Dean Snider while attending Ball State. They were married August 11, 1940. Dean was also an educator, coach and counselor, who dabbled in politics and business later in his life. They have two daughters and sons-in-law, five grandsons, and 11 great-grandchildren. Dean passed away in June 1994. Maxine always enjoyed all her family very much, and as her family, we can attest to the fact that she was a great mom, gramma, and great gramma!

Maxine is survived by her daughters: Marty (Snider) Matthews and Lynn (Snider) Irwin; sons-in-law: Lee Matthews and Dave Irwin; grandsons: Greg Matthews (Amy), Dan Matthews (Lexie) and Andy Matthews (Laura) and Jason Irwin (Darci) and Brent Irwin (April); great-grandchildren surviving Maxine are: Ellie and Avery Matthews, Weston and Caroline Matthews, Emory and William Dean Matthews; and Haley, Austin and Aiden Irwin and Kyra and Arlie Irwin; her sisters: Mary Alice Barnes of Crawfordsville, IN and Millicent McCathren of Pittsburgh, PA also survive. Visitation will be held Sunday, September 12, 2021, 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, with Funeral Services at 1:00 PM at BARTHOLOMEW FUNERAL HOME, 102 Monroe St., Valparaiso. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery. www.bartholomewnewhard.com.