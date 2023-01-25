Maxine S. Cole

May 20, 1935 - Jan. 20, 2023

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Mrs. Maxine Speers Cole, 87, of East Chicago, IN made her transition on Friday, January 20, 2023, at home.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 27, 2023, from 2:00 PM-6:00 PM and a family hour from 5:00 PM-6:00 PM at St. Mark AME Zion Church, 4200 Adler St. in East Chicago, IN.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Mark AME Zion Church. Visitation two hours prior to service. Live streaming can be viewed at 11:00 AM CST at www.divinityfuneralhome.com.

Interment at Evergreen Memorial Park in Hobart, IN.